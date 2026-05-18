US military carries out additional strikes against ISIL fighters in Nigeria after joint operation

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The United States military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM) said it has carried out additional air strikes against ISIL (ISIS) fighters in northeastern Nigeria in coordination with the Nigerian government, days after both countries announced the killing of a senior ISIL leader.

“Additional kinetic” strikes were conducted on Sunday, AFRICOM said on Monday, adding that no US or Nigerian forces were harmed. “The removal of these terrorists diminishes the group’s capacity to plan attacks that threaten the safety and security of the US and our partners,” the command said. “AFRICOM remains committed to leveraging specialized US capabilities in support of our partners to defeat shared security threats,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The strikes came two days after US President Donald Trump and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu announced the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as ISIL’s second in command, who was targeted in the Lake Chad Basin along with several associates.

Trump had first announced the operation on social media, without giving details of timing or location. Nigerian authorities said al-Minuki previously held senior roles in Boko Haram before pledging allegiance to ISIL in 2015 and later overseeing key ISIL operations in West Africa.

Analysts cited by media said his death could weaken ISIL-linked networks in the region, while US officials said the latest strikes are part of continued coordinated efforts with Nigerian forces. Both sides stressed that US troops are not engaged in direct combat but provide intelligence and technical support.

The Nigerian government has rejected claims of widespread religiously targeted killings, saying violence in the country affects people across all communities.

News.Az