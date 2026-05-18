Marjorie Taylor Greene issues warning of ‘revolution’ over possible US military action in Iran

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Former US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has warned that deploying American troops into Iran could trigger political upheaval in the United States, escalating internal divisions over foreign policy.

Her comments come amid rising tensions surrounding the Iran conflict and renewed warnings from Donald Trump to Tehran over stalled negotiations, News.Az reports, citing Huff Post.

“If you send in U.S. military troops into Iran, there is going to be a political revolution in America,” Greene wrote on X. She added, “WE. ARE. DONE,” and said, “We said no more foreign wars, and we meant it. The coalition will unite and be unstoppable. I’ll make sure of it.” She also urged an end to the conflict, calling it “stupid,” as she broke further from Trump over foreign policy direction and related disputes.

News.Az