Ford recalls 4.3M US vehicles over software flaw  

Photo: Reuters

Ford Motor Co announced a recall of 4.3 million pickup trucks and SUVs in the United States due to a software issue that may cause brake failure and malfunctioning exterior lights.

The recall affects multiple models, including the 2021–2026 F-150, 2022–2026 F-250 SD, Lincoln Navigator, Expedition, Maverick, and select Ranger and E-Transit vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ford warned that when towing a trailer, a module may lose communication with the vehicle, potentially resulting in loss of brake function and turn signal lights.

Ford plans to resolve the issue by issuing a software update to the affected vehicles, ensuring safety systems and lights operate correctly. Vehicle owners are advised to follow official recall notices to receive the fix.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

