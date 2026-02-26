WWE legend Paul Heyman reveals his retirement plans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paul Heyman, one of WWE’s most influential figures, has shared how he plans to spend his days when he eventually steps back from the wrestling world.

The 60-year-old innovator, featured prominently in this year’s WWE 2K26 video game, spoke exclusively at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, during the Creatorfest event, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Heyman revealed that even in “semi-retirement,” he expects to remain connected to the sport, guiding the next generation of main-event stars, including Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul, who he predicts will dominate WrestleMania for decades.

“Probably long after I’m – well, I don’t think I’ll ever retire – I’ll be jetting in from Costa Rica or a villa off the coast of Italy,” Heyman said, describing his vision of remaining involved in major WWE events while enjoying some flexibility.

Semi-retirement, he explained, could also include pursuing creative projects beyond wrestling: writing, producing, and directing movies, creating streaming shows, or even launching a podcast. “Semi-retirement just means semi-retirement from WWE, but we’re talking at least 15 years from now,” he added.

Heyman, who thrives on chaos and staying busy, acknowledged that taking even a single day off per year seems unimaginable at this stage. A WWE Hall of Famer, he contributes both on-screen and behind the scenes, helping shape storylines, mentoring wrestlers, and working on WWE 2K26’s MyRise mode for men and women’s campaigns.

On connecting with younger fans, Heyman emphasized video games as the ideal platform: “You can’t force the younger generation to come to you. You have to go to them. If I get to express my creativity and connect with a young audience, then I’m going to come to them and blow them away with my wisdom as the GOAT, Paul Heyman.”

Despite injuries sidelining members of The Vision, including Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins, Heyman remains confident that his protégés will continue to be top main-eventers for years to come.

When asked about potential dream matches, like Logan Paul versus Bad Bunny, Heyman stayed characteristically vague but insisted that any match involving Logan Paul is “extremely interesting and worthy of the main event of WrestleMania.”

For Heyman, it seems, retirement is just another way to stay in the game—on his own terms.

News.Az