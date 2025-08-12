Ford recalls over 103,000 F-150 trucks in U.S. for axle bolt defect

Ford recalls over 103,000 F-150 trucks in U.S. for axle bolt defect

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ford is recalling more than 103,000 F-150 pickup trucks in the United States due to defective axle bolts that could break, potentially causing rollaways or loss of drive power, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday.

The issue affects 2023–2025 F-150 models. NHTSA said a broken axle bolt can damage axle hub splines, leading to uncontrolled vehicle movement if parked without the brake engaged, or loss of power while driving—both of which increase crash risks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Owners may notice a clicking noise if the rear axle bolt loosens, and a rattling sound if it breaks. Dealers will replace the rear axle shaft assemblies free of charge. The defect is estimated to affect about 1% of the recalled vehicles.

News.Az