Foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors to meet in China

Tunxi city in China’s Anhui province will host the third meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries on March 30-31, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday, News.Az reports.

Foreign ministers or representatives of Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Russia will take part in the meeting, Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Except Russia, all the above-mentioned countries are geographically Afghanistan’s neighbors.

The meeting will be chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The spokesperson said that the meeting, which aims to support a consensus between neighboring countries on Afghanistan, will discuss ways to promote stability in Afghanistan and support the Afghan people.

The first and second meetings were held in September and October 2021 in Islamabad and Tehran respectively.

News.Az