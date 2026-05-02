Trump tells Congress Iran conflict is over

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President Donald Trump notified Congress that hostilities between the US and Iran have ended, pointing to a ceasefire and the lack of direct combat since early April.

In a letter obtained by Al Mayadeen in Washington on Saturday, Trump said US forces had begun operations on 28 February, including actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran. He added that he had ordered a two-week ceasefire and that no fire had been exchanged with Iran since 7 April, effectively bringing the hostilities to a close, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The notification comes as a statutory deadline expired under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which limits the president’s authority to conduct military operations without congressional approval. Under the law, military action may continue for 60 days, after which the president must seek authorisation from Congress or request a 30-day extension to ensure the safe withdrawal of US forces.

Trump formally notified Congress within 48 hours of the launch of air strikes, triggering the 60-day countdown, which expired on 1 May.

Despite declaring an end to hostilities, Trump said the threat posed by Iran remained. He noted that the US Department of Defence would continue to update the posture of American forces in the region and pledged to keep Congress informed of any significant changes in military deployments.

The White House indicated that diplomatic efforts are ongoing. Spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Al Mayadeen that Trump had been clear Iran would “never possess a nuclear weapon”, adding that current negotiations are aimed at safeguarding US national security in both the short and long term.

In parallel, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on Friday that Tehran had submitted a final draft proposal to Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator in talks with Washington. US network CBS, citing Pakistani officials, reported that an amended Iranian response to recent US proposals had been conveyed to American officials.

Commenting on the latest developments, Trump said Iran had yet to present an agreement that meets US expectations.

Under the US Constitution, the authority to declare war rests with Congress, although presidents have historically exercised limited military powers without formal declarations in response to immediate threats.

News.Az