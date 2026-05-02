Netflix gives Greta Gerwig’s Narnia a big-screen run

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Netflix is breaking with tradition by giving Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew a wide theatrical release, marking a major shift in the company’s distribution strategy.

The film, based on the 1955 novel by C.S. Lewis, will debut in cinemas on February 12 next year and remain exclusively in theaters for more than 45 days before arriving on Netflix on April 2. It is the first time the streaming giant has committed to such a long and broad theatrical window for one of its original productions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Known for prioritizing streaming releases, Netflix has only occasionally sent films to theaters, usually to qualify for awards like the Oscars. This move signals a growing willingness to embrace the big-screen experience, especially for high-profile projects with global appeal.

The decision has been welcomed by cinema operators. Cinema United President Michael O’Leary called the move “welcome news,” saying audiences will want to experience Gerwig’s take on Narnia in theaters.

The adaptation explores the origins of the magical world of Narnia and is expected to attract audiences across generations. Gerwig herself praised the wider release plan, saying she is eager for viewers to experience the film both in theaters and later on streaming.

The shift also aligns with comments from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who has indicated the company is becoming more open to traditional theatrical runs. Major theater chains appear ready to support the strategy, with AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron publicly backing the release.

Netflix’s evolving approach suggests a hybrid future, where major films can succeed both on the big screen and online—starting with one of its most ambitious fantasy projects yet.

News.Az