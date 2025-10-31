Former Australian MP sentenced to almost six years for sexual abuse

Former Australian politician Gareth Ward has been sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for sexually abusing two young men he met through his work, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The 44-year-old, who has been behind bars since July, was convicted by a jury of raping one man and indecently assaulting another in separate incidents in 2013 and 2015.

Ward, who represented the coastal town of Kiama in the New South Wales parliament from 2011, resigned as a Liberal Party minister when the allegations surfaced in 2021. Despite this, he refused to leave parliament and was re-elected as an independent in 2023.

In sentencing, Judge Kara Shead SC acknowledged Ward’s legal blindness but concluded that “no other penalty other than imprisonment is appropriate.”

Ward, who appeared via video-link at Parramatta District Court, will serve at least three years and nine months in prison before he can apply for parole.

Justice Shead said the court needs to "send a stern message to like-minded offenders that sexual offendings such as this will be met with salutary penalties".

She also said Ward had "escaped justice for a decade and enjoyed a life free from a programme or punishment for his crimes during that time".

After his conviction in July, Ward launched a failed legal bid to remain in parliament and resigned moments before the members could expel him.

His legal team has previously said he intends to appeal the guilty verdict.

Ward's nine-week trial in the NSW District Court heard that he invited a drunk 18-year-old man to his home in 2013 and indecently assaulted him three times, despite his attempts to resist.

Two years later, he raped a 24-year-old political staffer at his home after an event at parliament.

Ward had argued the 2015 rape didn't happen, and that the other complainant was misremembering their encounter from 2013.

But the prosecution argued that striking similarities in the accounts of the two men, who did not know each other, showed they were telling the truth.

A jury deliberated for three days before returning the guilty verdicts.

Ward's resignation prompted a by-election in Kiama in September, which was won by the Labor candidate.

