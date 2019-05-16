Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies at 89

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bob Hawke, one of Australia’s longest serving prime ministers, died on Thursday just days ahead of a federal election, Reuters reports.

Hawke, 89, served from 1983 to 1991 and counted floating the Australian dollar among his crowning achievements.

“With his passing, the labour movement salutes our greatest son and Australians everywhere remember and honor a man who gave so much to the country and people he cared for so deeply,” Labor leader Bill Shorten said in a statement.

