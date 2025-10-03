Former Azerbaijani health minister Ogtay Shiraliyev dies at 75

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Azerbaijani Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev has died at the age of 75.

He passed away today at his home in the Shuvalan settlement of Baku’s Khazar district, News.Az reports citing local media.

Born on August 2, 1950, in Baku, Shiraliyev graduated from the N. Narimanov Azerbaijan State Medical Institute in 1973.

He was appointed Minister of Health by presidential decree on October 20, 2005, and held the post until April 23, 2021. In August 2015, he was awarded the Shohrat Order for his contributions to the development of healthcare in Azerbaijan.

