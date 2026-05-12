Iran will defeat Trump diplomatically as it did militarily, Khamenei advisor says

Iran will defeat Trump diplomatically as it did militarily, Khamenei advisor says

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A senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has said the United States will not succeed against Iran diplomatically after, according to him, failing on the battlefield.

In a post on X on Monday, Ali Akbar Velayati said US President Donald Trump mistakenly believes he can pressure Iran into accepting a deal following what Velayati described as a war of aggression that ended with a ceasefire in early April, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

“We defeated you on the battlefield; never imagine that you will emerge victorious in diplomacy,” Velayati wrote.

He was referring to a recent social media post by Trump in which the US president accused Iran of underestimating and mocking the United States for decades, while renewing threats against Tehran and declaring: “They will be laughing no longer!”

“Trump says ‘Iran will no longer laugh’ while boasting about a ‘glorious ceasefire’. Yet he threatens Iran with nuclear innuendos as if he still believes the Pentagon’s claims concealing the heavy casualties among American soldiers,” Velayati said.

The former Iranian foreign minister also referred to Trump’s upcoming visit to China, where he said the US president is expected to repeat claims of victory over Iran.

Velayati warned Trump not to misinterpret what he described as Iran’s calm and restraint.

He said Iran’s response to what he called a US-Israeli war of aggression, including attacks on regional targets and the introduction of new shipping rules in the Persian Gulf, had reshaped the geopolitical order in the region.

“Mr Trump, never assume that you can exploit today’s calm in Iran and march triumphantly into Beijing. First, learn the alphabet of the new geopolitical order in West Asia,” Velayati said.

News.Az