Google down: Search outage hits thousands of users

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Google experienced a brief outage in India on Monday morning, leaving thousands of users unable to access Search results and triggering widespread complaints across social media.

According to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, reports of problems with Google Search surged around 10:23 a.m. IST, with more than 3,300 complaints logged at the peak of the disruption, News.Az reports, citing TOI.

Users reported encountering blank pages, failed searches and server error messages while trying to access Google’s search engine. Many said searches would not load properly, while others experienced difficulties opening the website entirely.

Downdetector data showed that roughly 57% of complaints were related to Search functionality. Another 28% involved content loading issues, while 11% were linked to website access problems.

Some users attempting to use Google Search were shown a message reading: “Server Error. We're sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue.”

The outage quickly became a trending topic online as users shared screenshots, jokes and memes reacting to the rare disruption affecting one of the world’s most widely used internet services.

While the issue appeared temporary, the incident highlighted how heavily millions of users rely on Google’s search platform for daily browsing, work and communication. Google had not publicly commented on the cause of the disruption at the time of reporting.

News.Az