LDS Church leader Elder Mark Bassett dies at 59

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Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died on Monday, May 11, 2026, following a traumatic brain injury, News.Az reports, citing Asatunews.

The 59-year-old Church leader was with his family in St. George when the fatal incident took place.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed his death on Monday and stated that Bassett had served as a member of the General Authority Seventy since April 2016. At the time of his passing, he was serving as the acting executive director of the Church’s Missionary Department.

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“Elder Bassett will be deeply missed and always remembered for his great faith and dedicated service to the Lord Jesus Christ,” the Church said in a statement.

Following the announcement of his death, the organization expressed support for the Bassett family during their mourning period.

"Our love and prayers are with his dear wife, Angela, his children and his grandchildren during this difficult time," The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said.

News.Az