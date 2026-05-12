OpenAI and Microsoft agree to $38 billion cap on revenue-sharing

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OpenAI and Microsoft have reportedly agreed to cap total revenue-sharing payments between the two companies at $38 billion.

The reported arrangement comes as both companies renegotiate parts of their long-running partnership, which has become one of the most influential alliances in the global artificial intelligence industry, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the report, the revised agreement could give OpenAI greater flexibility to expand partnerships with other major technology firms, including Amazon and Google.

The move may also strengthen OpenAI’s position with investors as speculation grows about a potential future public offering. Reports suggest some executives believe an IPO could become possible as early as later this year.

Microsoft previously confirmed that revenue-sharing arrangements with OpenAI would continue through 2030 under the existing partnership structure, with payments remaining tied to agreed percentages but subject to an overall cap.

Microsoft has invested roughly $13 billion into OpenAI since 2019, helping accelerate the development of advanced AI systems while also strengthening demand for Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, which powers many OpenAI services.

The partnership has played a major role in reshaping the global AI landscape, fueling competition among major technology companies racing to develop and commercialize generative artificial intelligence tools.

Neither OpenAI nor Microsoft immediately commented publicly on the latest report.

News.Az