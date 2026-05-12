Sweden detains two over alleged tech shipments to Russia

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Swedish authorities have detained two men suspected of helping send advanced technology to Russia in violation of international sanctions, as European governments intensify efforts to stop the flow of sensitive goods linked to Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

According to the Swedish Security Service, the suspects were arrested last week on suspicion of illegally assisting Russia in obtaining unspecified high-tech products that could potentially support military operations, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Officials said the investigation focuses on alleged breaches of European Union sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Authorities carried out raids at multiple properties across southern and western Sweden as part of the operation.

Court documents identified the suspects as one Swedish citizen and one Turkish national. If convicted, they could face prison sentences of up to six years.

Sweden has stepped up its response to suspected Russian sanctions evasion in recent months, particularly involving technology exports and maritime trade linked to Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet.

Since the beginning of 2026, Swedish authorities have also detained two vessels in the Baltic Sea suspected of helping Russia bypass restrictions on oil exports.

“Sweden must not be used as a platform by foreign powers, including Russia,” the Swedish Security Service said in a statement, adding that Swedish technology must not end up supporting the Russian military.

European governments have increasingly tightened enforcement measures against networks accused of helping Russia access restricted goods despite Western sanctions. Countries including France, Germany and Italy have also taken action in recent months against vessels and supply routes suspected of aiding Russian sanctions evasion.

The latest arrests highlight growing concern across Europe that advanced technologies and dual-use products continue to reach Russia through indirect channels more than four years after the war in Ukraine began.

News.Az