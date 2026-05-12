Two evacuation planes from hantavirus-hit cruise reach the Netherlands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The last two evacuation flights carrying passengers and crew from the hantavirus-hit MV Hondius landed at Eindhoven Air Base on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the Dutch Foreign Ministry, the first flight, operated by Australian authorities, carried six passengers.

The second flight, organized by the Dutch government, transported 22 crew members from the luxury cruise ship, including one Dutch national and 21 people of other nationalities.

The first aircraft landed at around 12:30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT on Monday). The six passengers aboard are expected to continue their journey to Australia. The second Dutch-organized flight arrived about 15 minutes later.

Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Sunday that all repatriated passengers will undergo detailed medical screening. Samples will be collected from everyone at the airport for laboratory testing.

The agency also said a quarantine hotel has been arranged for crew members and foreign passengers who are unable to return home immediately.

Meanwhile, Oceanwide Expeditions, the Dutch operator of MV Hondius, said in a statement on Monday that the vessel has left the Spanish island of Tenerife and is heading to Rotterdam. The ship is expected to complete the journey in about six days, with a provisional arrival scheduled for Sunday.

News.Az