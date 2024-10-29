Former British MP Aaron Bell reprimanded for sexual misconduct

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former British Conservative MP Aaron Bell has been reprimanded by Parliament's standards watchdog for sexual misconduct described as "brazen and drunken."

Bell was found to have touched a woman "on her left thigh, waist and bottom inappropriately and without her consent" in one of Parliament's bars in December 2023, News.Az reports, citing BBC. The Independent Expert Panel (IEP) concluded that if Bell had still been an MP it would have considered suspending him from Parliament "for a significant period".Bell announced his decision to step down as the MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme earlier this year citing personal and family reasons.Responding to the report, he said he was "disappointed at the outcome" but would not appeal the findings."I apologise for any upset caused to the complainant and wish to make it clear that I did not intend to cause any distress."This investigation was one of the reasons I chose not to seek re-election at the general election - I have let down the loyal members of my association and thank them for the support they gave me as a Member of Parliament. I would also like to apologise to the people of Newcastle-under-Lyme, whom it was an honour to serve."This has been a difficult time for my family and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this time."The complaint against the MP was lodged in February 2024 and subsequently upheld.The IEP concluded that Bell had "abused his position of power over the complainant".Bell was first elected to Parliament in 2019, winning the former Labour stronghold of Newcastle-Under-Lyme in Staffordshire.He was highly critical of Boris Johnson over his handling of the Partygate scandal and in February 2022 called on the then-prime minister to step down.He served in the whip's office - the team responsible for managing party discipline - from November 2023 until July 2024.

News.Az