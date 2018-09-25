Former commander of Armenian police troops suspected of abuse of power

Yeranosyan has been questioned at Special Investigation Service

Former commander of Armenian police troops Levon Yeranosyan is suspected of abuse of power.

Yeranosyan has been questioned at Special Investigation Service, his lawyer Tigran Safaryan told news.am.

“Yeranosyan has been released on a written undertaking not to leave the country,” he said.

The case concerns the events that unfolded on April 16-22 this year on Baghramyan and Artsakh avenues of Yerevan when police used special means during clashes between police and protesters, Safaryan added.

News.Az

