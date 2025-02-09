Yandex metrika counter

Former Defense Minister Kasciunas becomes leader of Lithuania's largest opposition party

  • World
  • Share
Former Defense Minister Kasciunas becomes leader of Lithuania's largest opposition party
Laurynas Kasčiūnas | E. Blažio / LRT nuotr.

Former Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas has been elected chairman of the country's largest opposition party, the Homeland Union - Lithuanian Christian Democrats.

The political organization's election organizing headquarters reported this, News.Az citing the  TASS.

13,448 people voted for Kasciunas, or 78% of all those who elected the party leader.

"The results of the vote show that the party needs changes, opening a new page while preserving the good that we have achieved," said the elected chairman.

He will take up his duties in March after being formally approved at a party congress.

Five people were running for the post of Conservative leader. Among them were former Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas, Vice Speaker of Parliament Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulioniene, Member of the Seimas (Parliament) Žygimantas Pavilionis and Chairman of the Jurbarkas branch of the party Daivaras Rybakovas.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      