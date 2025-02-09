Former Defense Minister Kasciunas becomes leader of Lithuania's largest opposition party

Former Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas has been elected chairman of the country's largest opposition party, the Homeland Union - Lithuanian Christian Democrats.

The political organization's election organizing headquarters reported this, News.Az citing the TASS.

13,448 people voted for Kasciunas, or 78% of all those who elected the party leader.

"The results of the vote show that the party needs changes, opening a new page while preserving the good that we have achieved," said the elected chairman.

He will take up his duties in March after being formally approved at a party congress.

Five people were running for the post of Conservative leader. Among them were former Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas, Vice Speaker of Parliament Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulioniene, Member of the Seimas (Parliament) Žygimantas Pavilionis and Chairman of the Jurbarkas branch of the party Daivaras Rybakovas.

