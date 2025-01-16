Former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan dies aged 46

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan has passed away at the age of 46, his management company confirmed.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old,” announced Independent Creative PR. “Known for his television presence, exceptional talent and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him. During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time.”The actor starred as Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks between 1997 and 2000, was a contestant on the first season of ITV dating show Celebrity Love Island and appeared in Celebrity Big Brother.In June 2024, he revealed that he had previously had to be revived after respiratory failure caused by excessive vaping, and then spent a week in intensive care.“I was dead – it’s a miracle I’m here,” he said at the time. “I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed. My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital. I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night.”The actor ran Morning After, a drama programme that used acting as a form of therapy to help people with mental health, addiction and trauma-related issues.Danan had personally battled drug addiction, having claimed to have spent around £1m on rehab over the years, with a Covid-related relapse leaving him living on the streets at one point, until he checked into a Cotswolds rehab facility.

News.Az