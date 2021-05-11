Yandex metrika counter

Former Italian PM Berlusconi admitted to hospital - source

  • World
  • Share
Former Italian PM Berlusconi admitted to hospital - source

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital overnight, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Berlusconi, 84, was last discharged from the same hospital on April 30 after undergoing 24 days of tests.

The four-time prime minister had been hospitalized in early April for follow-up tests after contracting the new coronavirus last September.

He had previously been hospitalized for routine check-ups in March.

Berlusconi, who underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also survived prostate cancer, had also been admitted to hospital in January due to a heart problem.

Berlusconi was due to attend a court hearing on Thursday in a judicial case in which he is involved. That same hearing, where a verdict is expected, has been postponed several times already due to the media magnate being in hospital.

(с) Reuters

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      