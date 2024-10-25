Former Marseille midfielder Barrada dies at 35

Former Marseille midfielder Barrada dies at 35

Former Morocco and Olympique Marseille player Abdelaziz Barrada died at 35 on Friday.

No official cause of death has been announced for the France-born player, who earned 26 caps for Morocco and was part of the side that reached the under-23 Africa Cup of Nations final in 2011, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "The club would like to offer its sincerest condolences to his family and share their grief," Marseille, where Barrada spent two years, wrote on X.Barrada also played for Spanish side Getafe and had stints in Turkey, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates before retiring in 2021. He also played for Paris Saint-Germain's reserve side."Paris Saint-Germain extends its sincerest condolences to his family and friends," PSG wrote on X.

News.Az