Former NASCAR star Michael Annett dies at 39, team says

Former NASCAR driver Michael Annett, who made 436 starts across the sport’s three national series, has died at the age of 39, News.Az reports, citing AP News. His former team, JR Motorsports, confirmed the news on social media. No cause of death has been announced.

Annett raced primarily in the Xfinity Series, where he made 321 starts and earned his most notable victory in the 2019 season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. He also claimed wins in the ARCA Menards Series at Talladega and Daytona earlier in his career.

A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Annett retired from racing in 2021 after sustaining a stress fracture in his leg. His career spanned more than a decade and included time with teams like JR Motorsports, Germain Racing, and Richard Petty Motorsports.

Tributes have poured in from across the racing community, with NASCAR and former teammates praising his professionalism, determination and positive spirit. Fans and colleagues alike mourn the loss of a respected competitor and beloved figure in the sport.

Annett’s passing has left the motorsport world in mourning as further details about his death are awaited.

