Former U.S. co-chair of OSCE MG comments on recent tensions at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

The tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will continue until the international border between the two countries is defined and demarcated, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, told News.Az.

In recent days, Armenian armed forces have been violating the ceasefire with Azerbaijan. On July 23, Armenian troops fired at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the direction of Kalbajar district, along the border of the two countries. As a result of a sniper fire opened by Armenia, Azerbaijani serviceman Farman Yagublu was martyred.

Bryza offered his condolences to the family of the Azerbaijani soldier martyred as Armenia violated the ceasefire.

“I think the tensions will continue and there will be loss of lives until the international border between the two countries is defined and agreed. Hopefully, the Minks Group can help that happen. Whether there is anything serious going on behind the scenes in terms of provocations, perhaps by the opponents of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, I have no idea. These thoughts are of a speculative nature. What I do know is that until the border is defined and demarcated, unfortunately, tensions will continue,” the former diplomat added.

News.Az