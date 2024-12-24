Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized with fever

Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized with fever

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized after developing a fever, his office confirmed.

Clinton, 78, was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC for testing and observation on Monday afternoon, Angel Urena, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving,” Urena said in a post on X.Urena did not elaborate on Clinton’s condition, but NBC News quoted an anonymous source close to the former president saying the situation was “not urgent”.Clinton, who served as the 42nd US president from 1993 to 2001 under the Democratic Party banner, has faced a series of health issues over the years.The former president was hospitalised for five nights in 2021 after developing sepsis from a urological infection and underwent heart surgeries in 2004 and 2010.Clinton has spoken publicly about making lifestyle changes in response to his health issues, including adopting a mostly vegan diet.Since leaving office with the highest approval rating of any US president since the end of World War II, Clinton has played a prominent role as a Democratic Party elder statesman and champion of various diplomatic and humanitarian causes.In August, Clinton addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to rally support for US Vice President Kamala Harris in her unsuccessful bid for the White House.

News.Az