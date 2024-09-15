Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 winners awarded

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 winners have been awarded.

The awards were presented by Eldar Azizov, Head of the Baku City Executive Authority, Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports, Anar Alakbarov, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, Muhammad Ben Sulayem, President of the International Automobile Federation, and Hendrik du Preez, Qatar Airways Vice President for Africa, News.Az reports.Oscar Piastri claimed victory at the end of a captivating Azerbaijan Grand Prix, narrowly beating Charles Leclerc to the chequered flag in a race-long, multi-car battle on the streets of Baku.Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished as runner-up, while Mersedes' George Russell took the third place.Azerbaijan GP race winners for previous years are as follows:2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)2017 - Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)2020 - Not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic2021 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)2023 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

News.Az