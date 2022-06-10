Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off
- 10 Jun 2022 06:09
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174215
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/formula-1-azerbaijan-grand-prix-kicks-off Copied
The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started in the capital city of Baku, News.Az reports.
On the first day, two practice sessions will be held on the Baku track, and a qualifying session will take place on June 11.
The length of the Baku track is six kilometers. It has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed on it makes up 360 km/h.
In total, 10 teams are taking part in the races.
The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being held on June 10-12.