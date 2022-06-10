Yandex metrika counter

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started in the capital city of Baku, News.Az reports.

On the first day, two practice sessions will be held on the Baku track, and a qualifying session will take place on June 11.

The length of the Baku track is six kilometers. It has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed on it makes up 360 km/h.

In total, 10 teams are taking part in the races.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being held on June 10-12.


News.Az 

