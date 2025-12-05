Four dead, four injured in Baku apartment fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people were killed and four others poisoned by smoke in a fire at a multi-storey building in the Gobu Park-1 complex, Lokbatan, Garadagh district, Baku.

The fire broke out at around 03:15 on Friday on the seventh floor of a nine-storey apartment. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading. The affected apartment sustained fire damage in the kitchen and hallway covering 13 m², News.Az reports, citing local media.

Emergency teams hospitalised four women with smoke inhjalation; three remain in moderate to serious condition, while one was treated and released. The deceased include two minors. Known victims are Afet Ibrahimova (1974), Ramal Ibrahimov (2006), and Sevinj Aliyeva (1980), with one identity pending confirmation.

A criminal case has been launched under Articles 124.2 and 225.3 of the Criminal Code. The Prosecutor General’s Office’s Department of Criminalistics and Information Technology is leading the investigation, with support from the Emergencies Ministry. An on-site inspection and evidence collection are underway.

News.Az