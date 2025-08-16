Four dead in New York City due to outbreak of Legionnaires' disease

An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood has claimed the lives of four people, according to the city’s Department of Health.

A total of 99 cases have been confirmed, with 17 individuals currently hospitalized, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Officials have traced the outbreak back to 12 cooling towers on 10 buildings where bacteria was growing, including at a hospital and a health clinic.

Eleven of the 12 cooling towers have undergone remediation efforts, and the final one is expected to be fixed on Friday, according to New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Legionnaires' disease is relatively rare, with fewer than 18,000 people hospitalised in the US every year, according to medical research centre Cleveland Clinic.

Transmission does not happen from person-to-person contact, but rather by mist in the air. The Legionella bacteria grows in stagnant, warm water, like the water that collects at the bottom of building cooling towers.

The risk of serious complications from the disease, including lung failure and death, is highest for people aged 50 over as well as for smokers.

At a news conference on Thursday, Adams insisted that the "situation is under control".

"I want to reassure everyone the air is safe to breathe and there is no risk to our drinking water or our water supply," he said.

The towers are located all over Harlem, which is located in Upper Manhattan, including at the City University of New York building and Harlem Hospital Center.

Health officials in the city are urging anyone experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention.

"This is not the time to say, 'let me just go to the grocery store and get some ginger ale and let me lay up somewhere,'" Harlem City Councilmember Yusef Salaam said at a press conference last week. "This is the time for you to actually go and seek medical attention. That's how serious this is."

