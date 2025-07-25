DOJ sues New York City over sanctuary immigration policies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against New York City, Mayor Eric Adams, and several city agencies, challenging the city’s longstanding sanctuary laws for undocumented immigrants. The legal action, filed Thursday in the Eastern District of New York, accuses the city of deliberately obstructing federal immigration enforcement — a move the DOJ says violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, in a strong statement accompanying the lawsuit, accused the city of endangering public safety, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“New York City has released thousands of criminals on the streets to commit violent crimes against law-abiding citizens due to sanctuary city policies,” she said. “If New York City won’t stand up for the safety of its citizens, we will.”

The suit targets multiple officials and agencies, including the New York City Council speaker, and the heads of the Department of Correction, the Department of Probation, and the NYPD. Central to the DOJ’s complaint is a 2011 city provision that bars the Department of Correction from honoring immigration detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and additional NYPD rules that limit local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The legal action also cites the recent shooting of an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent during an attempted robbery in a New York City park. The suspect in that case was an undocumented immigrant with a criminal record and outstanding arrest warrants — a case that DOJ argues exemplifies the dangers of sanctuary policies.

A spokesperson for Mayor Adams said the city is reviewing the lawsuit. In a statement to WABC, the mayor’s office reiterated its commitment to protecting immigrant communities, but also acknowledged a need to reassess aspects of existing laws. "Keeping New Yorkers safe also means making sure they feel safe," the statement read. “That’s why the mayor supports the essence of the local laws... but he has also been clear they go too far when it comes to dealing with violent criminals.” According to the statement, Mayor Adams has asked the City Council to reexamine the sanctuary provisions to ensure they allow better cooperation with federal authorities — but says the Council has so far refused.

This lawsuit is not an isolated case. The DOJ has launched similar legal challenges in Los Angeles, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, and against the state of New York itself — particularly policies that block immigration officials from making courthouse arrests without a judicial warrant.

The case reignites the long-standing national debate over sanctuary cities: whether they are a necessary safeguard for immigrant rights or a dangerous barrier to enforcing federal immigration law.

