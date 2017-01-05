Four doctors in Armenia to be charged in connection to death of patients in 2016

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2016, four doctors in Armenia have been convicted on charges of murdering patients and were founded guilty.

Three of them were sentenced to prison, news.am reports.

Marine Hakobyan, a pediatrician of Hrazdan Medical Center, was sentenced to 2 years in prison in connection to death of 40-day baby. As the indictment states, Marina Akopian, who had 30 years of experience as a pediatrician, knew that little Mane’s doctor Melania Yeghiazaryan diagnosed her with " a possible bacterial infection and intensive syndrome." Marina failed to follow direction N 90-A made by the Minister of Health on January 22, 2013 on children’s hospitalization. She manifested a careless attitude and did not fulfill her professional duties, refusing to keep the child in the hospital. For this, she referred to the fact, that there was not enough equipment in the hospital. Though, it was possible to hospitalize the child and provide a medical assistance without any medical equipment, which would have prevented the rapid progress of her disease. Marine Hakobyan did not agree with the verdict of the court and applied to the court of appeal.

Nazani Malkhasyan, a radiologist of Gyumri medical center, is sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. According to the indictment, the patient Levon Darbinyan died due her careless and negligent attitude toward her duties. The Court of General Jurisdiction of Shirak region deprived Nazani Malkhasyan of the right to practice medicine for three years. The doctor submitted an appeal.

The head of the infectious department of Armavir Medical Center Anahit Petrosyan was sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection to the death of two children: 4-year-old Karine and 5-year-old Eric. The court deprived Anahit Petrosyan of the right to engage in medical practice for 1 year and 5 months. Both children were taken to the hospital on the same day, with different complaints. One had a preliminary diagnosis of acute intestinal infection and was in a moderate condition. In the evening, her condition sharply deteriorated. She was transferred to the intensive care unit, where she died. 5-year-old Eric was taken from the hospital of Armavir to Yerevan in a critical condition. The child was in a coma for 18 days, after which he died. As his mother tells, the child fell into a coma, after Anahit Petrosyan had put an IV in him. The Court of Appeal supported the verdict. The parties intend to apply to the cassation court.

The court found obstetrician-gynecologist of Armavir Medical Center Hasmik Hakobyan guilty of the death of pregnant Narine Sharoyan and sentenced her to 2 years of imprisonment. The sentence is handed down conditionally. Narine Sharoyan, who had symptoms of poisoning, was taken to the medical center of Armavir on June 29, 2015. She was on the 19-20 the week of pregnancy. The woman was transferred to the infectious disease clinic. Later, gynecologists diagnosed complications and bleeding. She had a caesarean section, and her uterus was removed. After the surgery, Narine was moved to Yerevan Armenia Medical Center, where she died on July 2. Narine had a 7-year-old child.

The investigation revealed that the operation was carried out with a delay. According to experts, given the diagnosis, the woman had to be hospitalized to obstetric instead of infectious department, where it could have been possible to identify the complications associated with pregnancy and save her life. Relatives of Narine accuse the surgeon Armen Vardanyan in her death. Armen Vardanyan is a witness in the case. Interestingly, he left Armenia. The Court of Appeal supported the verdict. The ophthalmologist of the medical center Malatia Anna Gasparyan was sentenced to pay a fine of 150 thousand drams for the damage caused to the patient's health.

At the same time, the otolaryngologist of Medical Center Chambarak Rosa Amalyan was justified. According to the indictment, she was included in the military medical examination commission and examined Nver Hovhannisyan not enough conscientiously and did not set, that he did not fit for service. Thus, the young man was conscripted but then released from the service.

As of 2015, two doctors in Armenia were sentenced to prison. Doctors of Medical Center Arabkir Lilit Vardanyan and Zarine Ayvazyan were accused of the death of 2-year-old Lea. The child was hospitalized on December 31, 2014. The court sentenced Lilit Vardanyan and Zarine Ayvazyan to 2 year and 2.5 years in prison. They were later released under amnesty. Doctors convicted in 2014 were released under amnesty as well. The urologist of medical center Abovyan Vahagn Kirakosyan did not diagnose the patient, schoolgirl Mariam Arshakyan, with a fat embolism, due to which she died.

News.Az

