Four injured as teen attacks school in Russia's Bashkortostan Region

A school student attacked a school in the city of Sterlitamak and set a school room on fire.

Four people have been taken to hospital after a teenage attack in a school in the city of Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan Region, Press Secretary of the republic’s Health Ministry Svetlana Kuskarbekova told TASS.

Telegram channel Mash reported earlier on Wednesday that a school student attacked a school in the city of Sterlitamak and set a school room on fire. The Investigative Committee and the Interior Ministry have not officially confirmed this information yet.

"According to our information, four injured people were taken to a hospital in the city of Sterlitamak, three of them children. They are in grave condition. Updates on the injuries will be provided," Kuskarbekova said.

