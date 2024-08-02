France advises its citizens against traveling to Iran
France has formally advised its citizens against traveling to Iran, News.az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.The country has asked French citizens still the country to leave as soon as possible due to a risk of military escalation in the region, the foreign ministry said on Friday in a travel advisory