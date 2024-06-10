France calls on Poland to join military training for Ukrainian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has invited Poland, along with the U.S. and several European nations, to participate in a training mission for Ukrainian soldiers, News.Az reports citing the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

The mission aims to deploy Western military instructors to conflict zones in Ukraine.French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly plans to finalize an agreement within days to send Western military instructors to the war-torn country.According to Welt am Sonntag, French Chief of the General Staff Thierry Burkhard sent letters last week to the U.S. and around ten European countries, inviting them to join a “multinational coalition of the willing” for the training mission.Invited countries include Poland, the U.K., the U.S., the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.Despite the U.S. officially opposing sending its military instructors to Ukraine, Macron announced over the weekend that several countries had accepted the invitation.“We are not alone, and we will launch this coalition in the coming days,” he said.

