France confirms 2.3% inflation rate for July

French consumer prices increased by 2.3% in July compared to the previous year, up from June’s 2.2%, mainly due to rising energy costs, according to the state statistical institute Insee, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The report confirmed the preliminary figure released two weeks ago. Compared to the previous month, prices rose 0.2 per cent in July, which was revised upwards from 0.1 per cent. Insee also reports inflation rates that are harmonised across the European Union.By this so-called IPCH measure, French annual inflation was 2.7 per cent in July, revised up from 2.6 per cent in the preliminary report.

