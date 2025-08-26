France denies Ambassador Kushner’s claims about anti-Semitism

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has acknowledged the allegations made by U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner, who, in a letter to President Emmanuel Macron, expressed concern over the rise in antisemitic acts in France and claimed that French authorities are not taking sufficient action to address the issue.

France strongly refutes these latest allegations. The rise in anti-Semitic acts in France since 7 October 2023 is a reality we deplore and on which the French authorities are working flat out, because these acts are intolerable, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Ambassador’s allegations are unacceptable. They go against international law, in particular the duty not to interfere in States’ internal affairs, provided for by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Moreover, they are not commensurate with the quality of the transatlantic link between France and the United States and the trust between allies that must result from it.

Ambassador Kushner will be summoned to the Quai d’Orsay on Monday 25 August.

News.Az