France deploys troops as deadly riots rock New Caledonia

France sent soldiers to the ports and international airport of New Caledonia, banned TikTok, and declared a state of emergency on Thursday after three nights of violent confrontations that resulted in four fatalities and hundreds of injuries, News.Az reports citing international media outlets.

Pro-independence protests, mainly led by indigenous people, are taking place against a French proposal to introduce new voting regulations in the Pacific archipelago.The situation has escalated into the most violent conflict since the 1980s, resulting in the death of a police officer and several others due to gunfire.The burnt debris accumulated on main roads after four days of unrest was spread among small pieces of rock and cement that seemed to have been thrown during riots.Armored vehicles moved around the city's palm-lined streets, which are usually crowded with tourists.Fearful residents in the area constructed makeshift roadblocks by stacking various items such as wooden pallets, wheelbarrows, bedframes, plastic jerrycans, tree fronds, and scraps of fencing across the streets.More than 200 “rioters” have been arrested since the clashes broke out, the high commission said.Officials said that hundreds of people, including 64 police, have been wounded.

