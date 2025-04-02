France hosts talks on Iran's nuclear program amid escalating US tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron was set to gather key ministers and experts on Wednesday to discuss Iran, including its nuclear program, amid escalating tensions between Tehran and US President Donald Trump, according to three diplomatic sources.

Such a cabinet meeting dedicated to a specific subject is rare and highlights mounting concern among Washington's European allies that the United States and Israel could launch air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities unless there is a quick negotiated deal on its nuclear program, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has reinforced US military capability in the Middle East with more warplanes, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, amid a US bombing campaign against the Houthis who control much of Yemen and are supported by Iran.

A senior European official said European strategists were asking themselves whether the campaign could be a precursor to a US strike on Iran in the coming months.

Trump, who has urged Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to engage immediately in negotiations, threatened Iran on Sunday with bombing and secondary tariffs if it did not come to an agreement over its nuclear program, which Western countries say amounts to weapons development.

News.Az