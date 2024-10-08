France prepares for a military confrontation with Russia: Publication

+ ↺ − 16 px

The French army is preparing for a military confrontation with Russia, News.Az reports citing Politico .

The Publication notes that France will take part in large-scale NATO exercises in Romania Dacian Spring 2025 in May, during which it will assess its ability to move to the alliance's eastern flank in the event of a direct clash with Moscow."2025 will be a "decisive test" for the French army, as it is transformed into a force capable of confronting Russia in the event of an attack on the North Atlantic Alliance," says the article."Before, we were playing at war. Now there is a designated enemy, and we are training with people with whom we would go to war," said General Bertrand Toujouz, head of the army's land command in Europe.As Politico writes, over the past few years, the French ground forces have begun a "profound transformation" to be ready for a high-intensity conflict similar to the events in Ukraine.

News.Az