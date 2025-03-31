France's Le Pen found guilty in EU funding embezzlement case VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

France's Marine Le Pen has been found guilty of misappropriating European funds to finance her far-right National Rally (RN) party.

The judge has not yet said what the sentence will be, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Prosecutors last year said Le Pen's punishment should be not just a €300,000 (£250,000) fine and prison term, but also ineligibility from running for public office for five years.

Crucially, he said the ineligibility should kick in straightaway – and not be suspended pending the appeal that Marine Le Pen is expected to file if convicted.

This would scupper her hopes of running for president in 2027.

The reading of the verdict, which started shortly after 10:00 (09:00 BST), is expected to take up to two hours.

