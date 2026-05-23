SpaceX Starship hits key goals in critical pre-IPO test

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Elon Musk’s SpaceX has successfully cleared a massive hurdle, completing a largely successful test flight of its next-generation Starship rocket. The milestone flight comes at a critical moment for the aerospace giant as it prepares for a highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) next month, which is expected to be the largest in history.

The uncrewed launch marked the 12th test flight of the Starship campaign since 2023, but it was the high-stakes debut for the vehicle's "V3" iteration. This major upgrade features a more powerful, nimble cruise vessel and Super Heavy booster, lifting off from a newly designed launch pad at the Starbase facility in Texas, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Blasting off into the evening sky, the towering rocket system checked off the majority of its ambitious goals during the hour-long flight. After a clean stage separation, the upper-stage Starship vehicle reached its cruise phase, successfully deployed a clutch of mock satellites, survived a fiery atmospheric re-entry, and executed a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean. It achieved all of this despite the unexpected loss of one of its six engines during flight.

The lower-stage Super Heavy booster didn't have a flawless run, failing to complete a planned engine boost-back burn after separating, but it still managed to come down separately in the Gulf of Mexico as planned.

Musk immediately took to his social media platform, X, to celebrate the milestone, congratulating the "SpaceX team on an epic first Starship V3 launch & landing!"

The stakes could not be higher for the company. SpaceX has poured more than $15 billion into developing Starship as a fully reusable spacecraft. The mega-rocket is the cornerstone of Musk's grandest ambitions—aiming to slash launch costs, rapidly expand the Starlink satellite internet network, establish orbital data centers, and eventually carry NASA astronauts back to the moon.

Wall Street analysts are watching closely, as the success of the Starship program heavily factors into SpaceX’s staggering target IPO valuation of $1.75 trillion. Engineering data from the flight will now be used to fine-tune the rocket as commercial readiness draws closer.

News.Az