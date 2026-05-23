Why Marco Rubio is on a high-stakes mission to India right now

Why Marco Rubio is on a high-stakes mission to India right now

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Kolkata on Saturday, kicking off a high-stakes, four-day diplomatic blitz aimed at repairing Washington's fractured relationship with New Delhi.

The partnership has faced severe strain following a wave of steep tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, alongside growing anxiety in India over recent U.S. diplomatic maneuvers. Washington's renewed engagement with Pakistan to navigate regional conflicts, coupled with Trump’s recent high-profile visit to Beijing, has sparked deep concern in New Delhi that India is being sidelined, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Rubio began his first official visit to the country with a personal stop at the headquarters of Mother Teresa’s humanitarian organization before heading to New Delhi to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The agenda for the trip is packed with urgent discussions surrounding trade, energy, and defense cooperation. While many of Trump's initial tariffs were walked back in an interim deal, a comprehensive trade agreement remains elusive. Furthermore, the global energy crisis has complicated Washington's efforts to steer India away from Russian oil, prompting Rubio to note that the U.S. is aggressively looking to expand its own energy exports to the nation.

The Biden administration previously rolled out the red carpet for Modi to solidify India as a vital counterweight to Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific. While Trump's subsequent trade penalties threw that progress off course, both nations are now eager to find common ground. The heavy lifting on the ground is being led by the new U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. Arriving in January, the close Trump ally has been dubbed "the India whisperer" for his quiet, intensive efforts to stabilize the relationship and rebuild strategic momentum.

News.Az