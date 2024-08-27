France's Macron rejects left-wing government

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron has decided against appointing a government led by the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance, citing concerns for "institutional stability."

After four days of talks with party leaders, Emmanuel Macron ruled out naming a government led by the left-wing NFP, although the alliance gained the most votes in snap elections last month, News.Az reports citing foreign media.In a statement by his office, Macron called on political leaders to demonstrate "a spirit of responsibility," to propose "ways of cooperating with the other political forces."He is set to launch new consultations with political actors on Tuesday, added the statement.Macron began meeting with political parties last Friday to discuss the formation of a new government, more than six weeks after the second round of snap parliamentary elections on July 7.

News.Az