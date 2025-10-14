France's PM proposes halting retirement age law until 2027 election

+ ↺ − 16 px

With his government on the brink, France's newly reappointed prime minister must make concessions to stave off a no-confidence vote this week.

France's Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has proposed the suspension of a contested plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, in a move to avoid his fragile minority government being immediately toppled, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Lecornu said in a speech at the National Assembly on Tuesday that the law, a flagship policy of French president Emmanuel Macron, would be put on hold until after the next presidential election, to be held in 2027.

Lecornu faces two no-confidence motions by the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) and far-right National Rally (RN) parties.

The two parties do not hold enough seats to topple Lecornu's government on their own, but the prime minister could quickly be undone if the Socialist Party, which wants the law repealed, joins forces with them.

Lecornu earlier met with his cabinet to discuss proposals for the 2026 budget, which needs to be approved by the end of the year.

With his government hanging by a thread, France's newly reappointed prime minister must make concessions to his political opponents to avoid a no-confidence vote later this week, as the country struggles to end a lingering political crisis. The opposite sides of the political spectrum have slammed Macron's decision to reappoint Lecornu, France's fourth prime minister in barely a year. With less than two years before the next presidential election, the National Rally is urging Macron to call another early parliamentary vote while France Unbowed wants Macron to step down. Swiftly passed through parliament without a vote in 2023 despite mass protests, the pension change gradually raises the retirement age from 62 to 64. Opposition parties want it scrapped. The Socialist Party has demanded the law be repealed and those calling for its suspension have gained a high-profile ally. Nobel Prize-winning economist Philippe Aghion told broadcaster France 2 that it should be suspended until the next presidential election. "I think we need to stop the clock now until the presidential election," Aghion said, arguing that doing so would be "the way to calm things down" and "it doesn't cost very much to pause it."

