France's Lecornu hints at a new PM within 48 hours

France's outgoing interim Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, announced on Wednesday that the country could have a new prime minister within the next 48 hours.

"I told the President of the Republic that the prospects of dissolution were receding and that I believe the situation allows for the president to name a Prime Minister in the next 48 hours," Lecornu told public television channel, France 2, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Lecornu resigned on Monday, just 14 hours after naming his Cabinet.

When announcing his resignation, Lecornu said cooperation and consensus were lacking among France's political parties which made forming a government impossible.

