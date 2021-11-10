France to host international conference on Libya elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron will host a conference on upcoming elections in Libya on Friday, Daily Sabah reports.

Both the presidential vote on Dec. 24 and the legislative elections are the centerpiece of a United Nations plan to help restore stability, but the calendar has been under pressure as tensions resume between rival camps.

There are also fears over whether the various factions will recognize the results of the votes, which would mark a turning point in stability for a country that has become a major departure point for migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean for Europe.

Key players attending the meeting will include United States Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a visit to France aimed at improving ties, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, one of Paris's closest allies in the Middle East.

News.Az

