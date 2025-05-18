The Canada Revenue Agency reports that a Fraser Valley bookkeeper has pleaded guilty to deliberately evading remittance taxes and providing false information on tax returns, News.Az inforsm via Fraser Valley Today.

According to a news release, Aeddy Leung of Surrey received a conditional sentence order for two years less a day and two years probation on April 15, 2025, at the Provincial Court of British Columbia (Robson Square). Leung pleaded guilty to willfully evading remittance tax and to making false statements in Goods and Services Tax (GST)/Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) returns.

A CRA investigation found that Leung, as the bookkeeper of the Quality Hotel Airport (South) and the Coast Vancouver Airport Hotel, deliberately filed false GST/HST returns and failed to file GST/HST returns as required for the 2014-2018 reporting periods. This resulted in the evasion of $987,863 in net GST/HST that was owed by the hotels.

All case-specific information above was gleaned from court records.