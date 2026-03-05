Frasers reveals nearly 6% stake in Puma
Photo: Reuters
British retail group Frasers has disclosed that it owns nearly a 6% stake in German sportswear brand Puma, according to a regulatory filing released on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The filing revealed that the U.K.-based sportswear and fashion retailer has built a significant position in the company, making it one of Puma’s notable shareholders.
By Aysel Mammadzada