French billionaire, Le Figaro owner Olivier Dassault dies in crash

French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault has been killed in a helicopter crash, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported Sunday, citing parliamentary and probe sources.

The helicopter's pilot also died in the accident which took place in Normandy, reports said.

Dassault, 69, was the eldest son of French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose group builds the Rafale warplanes and owns Le Figaro newspaper.

"Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, lawmaker, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to value its assets. His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts on his family and loved ones," Macron said on Twitter.

A lawmaker for the conservative Les Republicains party since 2002, Dassault was considered the 361st richest man in the world alongside his two brothers and sister. He stepped down from his role on the board of Dassault due to his political role to avoid any conflict of interest.

Olivier, seen as the favorite of founder Marcel, was once considered favored to succeed Serge at the head of the family holding, but that role went to former Dassault Aviation CEO Charles Edelstenne.

